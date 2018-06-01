Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DENISON, Texas (CBS Local) – Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 50,706 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The packages contain 12, 4.5-ounce individually wrapped frozen “El Monterey Signature Burritos, Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato” and were produced on March 3, 2018.

The items were shipped nationwide and have the establishment number EST. 17523A. The lot code 18062 and 18063, and a “Best if Used By” date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019 are located on the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating the products but anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s consumer line at 1-800-772-6474.

[H/T CBS Baltimore]