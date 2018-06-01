WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
By Amy Wadas
BUTLER (KDKA) — A Butler Area Senior High School student died tragically Friday morning.

A friend said the student was a 17-year-old female junior. She said she was in the shower getting ready for school at her home when she slipped and fell. That friend went on to say the student was loved by many and will be dearly missed by everyone.

butler area senior high school district Butler Area Senior High School Student Dies In Tragic Accident

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The school district released a statement Friday saying in part:

“We were deeply saddened to learn that a student at the Butler Area School District had a tragic accident this morning. On behalf of the Butler Area school community, we extend our deepest sympathy to the student’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Officials with the district went on to say grief counselors will be on hand for students and staff.

The coroner has not released the student’s identity at this time.

