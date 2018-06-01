WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A drug deal gone wrong ended with a shooting and a car chase in Westmoreland County.

According to state police, 42-year-old Michael Hinerman got into a fight with a 35-year-old man when he sold him fake Xanax in South Huntingdon Township.

Hinerman pulled out a gun and fired a few shots at the man, but the victim got in his car and took off down McCune Road.

Police say Hinerman got in his vehicle, chased the victim down and started to ram his car.

The victim managed to get away, but the incident didn’t end there.

According to police, Hinerman saw a BMW coming up the road and, for some reason, thought the driver was connected to the victim. Hinerman then started chasing and ramming that car.

Police say four people were in that car, including Hinerman’s neighbor, who was driving. The passengers in that car suffered unknown injuries.

Hinerman faces multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide.

