The PGA Tour has a wealth of young talent. A glance at the world rankings (and most tournament leaderboards) will reveal as much. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, both in their mid-20s, already have at least one major under their belt. Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tommy Fleetwood are all still young and gaining valuable experience with each tournament. A major win may be the next step.

Who is destined for the top of the rankings? Who is poised to get that career-elevating win, setting them on a path to greatness? Who is poised to step up?

“We have six, eight, 10 young guys right now,” says Peter Kostis, on-course reporter for CBS Sports. “And any one of them, at any time, could jump out and become world number one.”

There is so much potential on the links, and that’s great for the sport.

