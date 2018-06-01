Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sir Patrick

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sir Patrick was rescued after being left outside to fend for himself. When he was transferred to Animal Friends from another organization, he was still learning how to trust people. But, with the help of our dedicated staff and volunteers, this shy and nervous guy is beginning to enjoy the finer things in life like gentle scratches between his ears! Sir Patrick could benefit from a family with a confident rabbit member who can help to show him the ropes.

To find out more about how to adopt Sir Patrick, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Boomer

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! My name is Boomer. I am an all-around fun kitten, under a year old. I love to play and cuddle.

Click here to watch a video of Boomer!

To find out more about how to adopt Boomer, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Sophie

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Sophie is a senior kitty with a lot of personality! This pretty lady is around 10-years-old and would make someone a perfect lap cat! Whenever anyone sits down in our cat room, she is eager to jump up and get pets. Sophie can be a little sassy with the other cats, but she just wants them to know that she is in charge! Anyone would be lucky to take this sweet girl home.

To find out more about how to adopt Sophie, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

