PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Bros. is known for piling their signature fries on their sandwiches, but a new addition to the menu is swapping out fries for pierogies.

The restaurant is teaming up with Mrs. T’s Pierogies for the “Polish Hill sandwich.”

primanti bros polish hill sandwich New Primanti Bros. Sandwich Swaps Fries For Pierogies

(Photo Credit: Primanti Bros.)

Between two thick slices of Italian bread, the sandwich will have kielbasa, provolone cheese, hot grilled slaw, beer mustard, tomato and — instead of fries — Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

Toni Haggerty, long-time manager of Primanti’s original location in the Strip District, describes the sandwich as “if polka music was a flavor,” and LeeAnn Smulligan, the director of marketing for Mrs. T’s Pierogies, says it’s “a match made in sandwich heaven.”

“I don’t let them make changes to our sandwiches like this unless they’re good,” Haggerty said.

The “Polish Hill sandwich” will be available at Primanti Bros. locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Michigan starting on Friday, June 8.

Customers will only have about two months to try it; the sandwich is only available through mid-August.

