Ryan Mayer

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has a known affinity for baseball and was pretty good at it too. The Super Bowl champ was drafted by both the Baltimore Orioles (2007) and Colorado Rockies (2010) and then spent two seasons in the lower levels of the Rockies minor league system. It comes as no surprise then that Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have joined a bid to bring Major League Baseball to the Pacific Northwest.

According to The Oregonian, Wilson and Ciara have invested in the Portland Diamond Project, the company that is leading the push to bring baseball to the city. Wilson & Ciara are the first outside investors in the bid and have pledged to become minority owners of the potential team. Wilson released a statement that said the following:

“We believe Portland is the next great Major League Baseball city, and that’s why Ciara and I are excited to announce we are a part of the Portland Diamond Project,” Wilson said in a news release. “It is time for MLB in Portland.”

The group has placed bids on two sites where they hope to build a stadium should they be awarded a franchise. However, don’t get too excited just yet. Previous reports have stated that if baseball were to come to Portland, it wouldn’t be until 2022 at the earliest.