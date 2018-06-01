Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is envisioning a bright future for the students at a school on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Smith-Schuster paid a special visit to Pittsburgh King PreK-8 on Friday morning where eye doctors provided free exams and glasses to students.

It was all a part of the Vision to Learn initiative.

The project’s goal is to make sure every student in Pittsburgh Public Schools can see properly, even if their families cannot afford eye care.

Smith-Schuster was there to help the kids realize that it’s okay to wear glasses, and it can even be cool.

“I used to wear glasses growing up as a kid and I loved it. I think it’s very, very cool,” he said. “I think you guys should embrace it, you guys need to take care of your eyes. It can help you in school, help you at home, with your friends, being able to play sports, and every playing video games.”

It is estimated that more than 2,600 children in Pittsburgh go to school every day without the glasses they need to see properly.

Studies have shown that getting children proper eye care can help them do better in school.

For more information on the Vision to Learn program, visit their website here.