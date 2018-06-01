WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Three Rivers Arts Festival

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year’s Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival runs from Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 10.

As always the 10-day celebration will feature music, entertainment, shopping, food, and of course, art.

This year’s festival will feature public art installations, including the work of Dee Briggs of Wilkinsburg, and Mavis Staples will be featured as this year’s headline performer.

The Artist’s Market will be open again this year in Gateway Center.

“All of the galleries in the Cultural District will be open, featuring a variety of exhibitions all 10 days,” Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

All the events are free and family friendly.

For more information:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch