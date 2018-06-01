Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year’s Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival runs from Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 10.

As always the 10-day celebration will feature music, entertainment, shopping, food, and of course, art.

This year’s festival will feature public art installations, including the work of Dee Briggs of Wilkinsburg, and Mavis Staples will be featured as this year’s headline performer.

The Artist’s Market will be open again this year in Gateway Center.

“All of the galleries in the Cultural District will be open, featuring a variety of exhibitions all 10 days,” Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

All the events are free and family friendly.

