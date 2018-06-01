Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Police tape surrounds the American Legion Post 51 on East Main Street in Uniontown.

“We strongly suspect arson. That has yet to be determined,” Post Commander Rob Doria said.

While the Fire Marshal is investigating the early morning fire, no one can go inside the building.

“We suspect it started in the kitchen. The most damage is in the kitchen,” Doria said.

What is raising suspicions of arson are two other spots where fires appear to have started.

“There were two trash cans set on fire in the women’s bathroom and the men’s bathroom,” Doria said.

As the damage is repaired, the biggest problem will be the Veteran members not having a kitchen to use in the meantime.

“On Wednesdays, we have wings night here in the kitchen. And on Mondays, we have taco Mondays. Fridays, we have hoagies and fish sandwiches. This generates revenue for us,” Doria said.

The money raised from all the food sales allows the American Legion to provide different programs and services for the community.

“The flags that you see driving through town. This is part of our post, part of what we do,” Doria said.

The Flag Day celebration has to be put on hold for now, according to Doria. The Commander wants people to know that the American Legion’s programs are still the focus. Despite this setback, the programs are still strong, said Doria.

“The American Legion is in business. We’re wounded right now, but we’ll be back and we’ll be stronger than ever,” Doria said.