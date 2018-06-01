Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local theater group is planning something that’ll put the audience right in the middle of the action.

The Vigilance Theater will perform “Hollow Moon” this fall.

“It is an immersive theater experience where you go, and you’re part of the show,” said Renee Rabenold, from Vigilance Theater. “It’s a horror thriller.”

“It’s like coming to see a play only the audience is part of the action,” said Sean Collier, also from Vigilance. “There’s not a sharp line between the audience and performers. Everyone is kind of in there together.”

Instead of being seated in a theater, the performance space will be a home in Lawrenceville, where the audience will stand and be encouraged to explore.

The production is described as “14 strangers gathering in an historic and possibly haunted house. Inside, a deadly game awaits.”

One of the challenges with immersive theater is keeping the audience small.

“We only have 10 audience members for each night of shows,” said Rabenold.

Which means ticket sales alone won’t pay for it, so they’ve started a Kickstarter to raise $5,500.

You get special offers in exchange for different donation amounts, such as visiting during a rehearsal or buying tickets early.

The show will open just after Halloween.