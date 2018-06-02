WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows is the May National League Rookie of Month.

The MLB says Meadows is the first Pirates player to be named Rookie of the Month since July 2015, when Jung Ho Kang won the honor.

Meadows played his first Major League game on May 18 against the San Diego Padres.

PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 18: Austin Meadows #17 of the Pittsburgh Pirates takes the field in his Major League debut against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 18, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Meadows hit a .409 across 13 games in May with nine runs scored, three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.

According to the MLB, Meadows finished May first in slugging percentage (.795) and tied for first in home runs and extra-base hits (8). He’s also second in batting average and on-base percentage (.426).

Meadows will receive an engraved trophy to mark the honor.

