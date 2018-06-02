Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows is the May National League Rookie of Month.

The MLB says Meadows is the first Pirates player to be named Rookie of the Month since July 2015, when Jung Ho Kang won the honor.

Meadows played his first Major League game on May 18 against the San Diego Padres.

Meadows hit a .409 across 13 games in May with nine runs scored, three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.

N.L Rookie of the Month @austin_meadows hit .409 in 13 games in May with 4 homers, 7 RBI, 18 hits, a .426 OBP and 1.221 OPS.

He’s registered multi-hit games in 7 of his 13 games with the Pirates. …So we made a remix ?? pic.twitter.com/6NihnRSZOg — Pirates (@Pirates) June 2, 2018

According to the MLB, Meadows finished May first in slugging percentage (.795) and tied for first in home runs and extra-base hits (8). He’s also second in batting average and on-base percentage (.426).

Meadows will receive an engraved trophy to mark the honor.