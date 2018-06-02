WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A line break sent water shooting into the air in Bridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Liberty Street just before 5 p.m.

bridgeville liberty street water main break Line Break Sends Water Shooting Into The Air In Bridgeville

(Photo Credit: John Mondock)

Bridgeville Police say water could be seen shooting about 30 feet into the air after a water line broke.

Liberty Street will be closed for the rest of Saturday night while crews make repairs.

Another break was reported around the same time about a mile away on Worcester Drive in Scott Township. Pennsylvania American Water was sent to the scene to repair a water main break.

