PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Right-handed pitcher Bruce Kison, who won two World Series rings with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1970s, passed away Saturday morning after a battle with cancer.

#RIP Bruce –a gutsy pitcher and a really nice person https://t.co/SWUsv4LsUR — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) June 2, 2018

Kison was 68 years old.

Kison pitched for the Pirates from 1971 to ’79 before pitching for five more years for the California Angels and one season with the Boston Red Sox. Kison finished his MLB career with 115 wins, a 3.66 ERA and 1,073 strikeouts in 1,809 2/3 innings pitched. He also recorded 12 saves.

ON TNE PASSING OF TEAMMATE BRUCE KISON.He WAS ONE THE GREATEST COMPETITORS I HAVE SEEN.WE ALWAYS HAD A SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP.WE BOTH TEAMED UP THIS YEAR AT THE PIRATE FANTASY AS MANAGERS AND ENJOYED EVERY MOMENT EVEN THOUGH AT THAT TIME HE WAS NOT FEELING WELL.HE DID NOT QUIT. — AL OLIVER (@Alscoop16) June 2, 2018

Kison, who was a 14th-round pick of the Pirates in 1968, become a coach and a scout after his playing days. After retiring in 1985, Kison took on the role as the Pirates’ a minor league pitching instructor. He also served as the Kansas City Royals bullpen coach and later pitching coach before scouting for the Baltimore Orioles for more than a decade.