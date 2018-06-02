WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Right-handed pitcher Bruce Kison, who won two World Series rings with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1970s, passed away Saturday morning after a battle with cancer.

Kison was 68 years old.

Kison pitched for the Pirates from 1971 to ’79 before pitching for five more years for the California Angels and one season with the Boston Red Sox. Kison finished his MLB career with 115 wins, a 3.66 ERA and 1,073 strikeouts in 1,809 2/3 innings pitched. He also recorded 12 saves.

Kison, who was a 14th-round pick of the Pirates in 1968, become a coach and a scout after his playing days. After retiring in 1985, Kison took on the role as the Pirates’ a minor league pitching instructor. He also served as the Kansas City Royals bullpen coach and later pitching coach before scouting for the Baltimore Orioles for more than a decade.

