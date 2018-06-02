Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Carrick.

Police say 42-year-old John Robert Dickinson is in custody and will be sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

He’s facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

The arrest comes after officers found what appeared to be human remains at a home in the 1700 block of Parkfield Street on Friday afternoon. Officers were first sent to the home as part of a missing persons investigation.

According to police, the victim was a male and appears to have suffered multiple stab wounds to the trunk and head. He also suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Officials believe the murder happened sometime between May 27 and May 29.