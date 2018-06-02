Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you think chess is hard, try playing while blindfolded and riding a stationary bike.

That’s what Chess Grandmaster Timur Gareyev did on Saturday in on the third floor of the Wightman building in Pittsburgh while playing against 15 opponents.

Gareyev responded to his moves without the sight of the boards as a director calls out the moves of opponents.

Gareyev played a Pittsburgh record 15 boards (10 kids and 5 adults). It is estimated that Gareyev bikes about 50 miles while pedaling and playing blindfold against his opponents.