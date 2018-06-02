WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Chess, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you think chess is hard, try playing while blindfolded and riding a stationary bike.

That’s what Chess Grandmaster Timur Gareyev did on Saturday in on the third floor of the Wightman building in Pittsburgh while playing against 15 opponents.

blindfold chess Chess Grandmaster Takes On 15 Opponents Blindfolded, Riding Stationary Bike

Photo Credit: Royce Jones/KDKA

Gareyev responded to his moves without the sight of the boards as a director calls out the moves of opponents.

Gareyev played a Pittsburgh record 15 boards (10 kids and 5 adults). It is estimated that Gareyev bikes about 50 miles while pedaling and playing blindfold against his opponents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch