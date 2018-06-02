Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) – The driver involved in a crash last fall that injured nine teenagers is now facing charges.

Jacob Black, 18, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by a vehicle, eight charges of reckless endangerment, as well as summary reckless driving and speeding. On Oct. 21, the SUV was traveling east toward Route 780 when it left the road, hit an embankment and flipped, police said.

Police said Black was behind the wheel of the SUV carrying eight other teens when the vehicle overturned along Dutchman Run Road in Lower Burrell. Five of the passengers – ages 14 to 18 — were ejected and four of them were transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Black was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing before on June 12.