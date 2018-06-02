WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:City Of Duquesne, Homestead Police, Local TV, North Second Street, Police Chase Crash, Route 837

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were injured in an overnight crash following a police chase on Saturday morning.

Homestead Police were responding to a domestic violence situation around 3:30 a.m. when they saw a car speed off from the scene.

duquesne crash 2 Injured In Duquesne Crash Following Police Chase

Photo Credit: City of Duquesne Police Department

The officers chased the car and radioed ahead to other police agencies for assistance.

The driver eventually lost control of their vehicle along Route 837 near North Second Street in Duquesne.

duquesne crash3 2 Injured In Duquesne Crash Following Police Chase

Photo Credit: City of Duquesne Police Department

The driver and passenger were trapped inside after the car rolled several times.

Both suspects were conscious and alert when they were removed from the wreckage by police. They were taken to the hospital and Homestead Police say charges are pending.

duquesne crash2 2 Injured In Duquesne Crash Following Police Chase

Photo Credit: City of Duquesne Police Department

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch