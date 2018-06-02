Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were injured in an overnight crash following a police chase on Saturday morning.

Homestead Police were responding to a domestic violence situation around 3:30 a.m. when they saw a car speed off from the scene.

The officers chased the car and radioed ahead to other police agencies for assistance.

The driver eventually lost control of their vehicle along Route 837 near North Second Street in Duquesne.

The driver and passenger were trapped inside after the car rolled several times.

Both suspects were conscious and alert when they were removed from the wreckage by police. They were taken to the hospital and Homestead Police say charges are pending.