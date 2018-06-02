Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Always the bridesmaid, it seems.

For the fifth consecutive year, Kennywood in West Mifflin came in second in voting for the favorite traditional park by the National Amusement Park Historical Association, finishing behind Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pa., which took the top spot for the sixth straight year.

The results came from a survey by the NAPHA members, who during 2017 visited numerous facilities and rode approximately 290 roller coasters.

Kennywood’s Thunderbolt came in second as the top wooden roller-coaster. It is a three-time winner in the category, the most recent being in 1999.

Kennywood’s Phantom’s Revenge and Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, tied for first in the favorite steel coaster category.