DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) — A child reportedly almost drowned at a park in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in Derry.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that medics were able to work on the child after the near-drowning at Keystone State Park.

The child was transported by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition.

The age of the child has not been released.

