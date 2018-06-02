Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Aspinwall on Saturday.

The Spice Affair restaurant on Brilliant Avenue filled with smoke from the two-alarm fire that may have started from an air conditioning unit in the basement.

Everyone was safely evacuated, but two firefighters were treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation. Water stations have been set up for the firefighters.

There is currently no word on the extent of the damage. The fire marshal has been called to investigate.