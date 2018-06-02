WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Aspinwall, Local TV, Restaurant Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Aspinwall on Saturday.

aspinwall fire2 Restaurant Damaged, Firefighters Treated In Aspinwall Fire

Photo Credit: Royce Jones/KDKA

The Spice Affair restaurant on Brilliant Avenue filled with smoke from the two-alarm fire that may have started from an air conditioning unit in the basement.

Everyone was safely evacuated, but two firefighters were treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation. Water stations have been set up for the firefighters.

aspinwall fire Restaurant Damaged, Firefighters Treated In Aspinwall Fire

Photo Credit: Royce Jones/KDKA

There is currently no word on the extent of the damage. The fire marshal has been called to investigate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch