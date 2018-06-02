WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
(KDKA) The recently cancelled show “Roseanne” may rebooted yet again.

ABC cancelled the show following star Roseanne Barr’s series of racist tweets Tuesday about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. In a response to a comment about Jarrett, Barr had compared the aide to “Planet of the Apes” and the Muslim Brotherhood.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 08: (L-R, Back Row) Executive producers Whitney Cummings and Tom Werner, actors Ames McNamera, Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey, executive producer Bruce Helford, (l-r, front row) actor Michael Fishman, executive producer/actress Sara Gilbert, actress Laurie Metcalf, executive producer/actress Roseanne Barr, actors John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke of the television show Roseanne

But, a new spinoff centered on co-star Sara Gilbert’s character Darlene Conner could be in the works, according to a TMZ report. The report states that “the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne.”

In the show, Darlene is Roseanne’s unemployed daughter. She is also a single mom.

TMZ reported that Gilbert has been calling cast members to gauge their interest and John Goodman and producer Tom Werner, among others, are interested.

