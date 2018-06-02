Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) The recently cancelled show “Roseanne” may rebooted yet again.

ABC cancelled the show following star Roseanne Barr’s series of racist tweets Tuesday about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. In a response to a comment about Jarrett, Barr had compared the aide to “Planet of the Apes” and the Muslim Brotherhood.

But, a new spinoff centered on co-star Sara Gilbert’s character Darlene Conner could be in the works, according to a TMZ report. The report states that “the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne.”

In the show, Darlene is Roseanne’s unemployed daughter. She is also a single mom.

TMZ reported that Gilbert has been calling cast members to gauge their interest and John Goodman and producer Tom Werner, among others, are interested.