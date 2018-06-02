Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier’s newest tattoo is a tribute to everything he’s been through over the past several months.

Shazier posted a photo in an Instagram story on Saturday afternoon showing a large tattoo reading “SHALIEVE” going down the front of his right leg. He did not say when he got the new tattoo.

Steelers fans and Shazier himself started using the hashtag on social media back in December after he was injured during a game in Cincinnati.

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017

The hashtag has also appeared on custom-designed cleats for the team and t-shirts.

Shazier appeared at the NFL Draft in April, where he walked onto the stage to announce the Steelers’ first-round pick.