PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier’s newest tattoo is a tribute to everything he’s been through over the past several months.

Shazier posted a photo in an Instagram story on Saturday afternoon showing a large tattoo reading “SHALIEVE” going down the front of his right leg. He did not say when he got the new tattoo.

(Photo Credit: Ryan Shazier/Instagram)

Steelers fans and Shazier himself started using the hashtag on social media back in December after he was injured during a game in Cincinnati.

The hashtag has also appeared on custom-designed cleats for the team and t-shirts.

Shazier appeared at the NFL Draft in April, where he walked onto the stage to announce the Steelers’ first-round pick.

