WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Capitals have beaten the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 and taken a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored second-period goals and Devante Smith-Pelly added another late in the third period to put the Golden Knights in a hole. The lone Vegas goal came from Tomas Nosek, who cashed in a mistake by Washington goaltender Braden Holtby at 3:29 of the third period.

Vegas pulled goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for the final two and half minutes of the game but couldn’t break through.

It was the first Stanley Cup Final held in the nation’s capital since 1998.

