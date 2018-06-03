WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in a home near Philadelphia as an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home in West Goshen Township shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday and were found the bodies in the living room.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the case to be “a murder followed by a suicide.” Authorities in Chester County haven’t released the names pending notification of next of kin.

Neighbor Stephanie Seiple told WPVI-TV that the couple kept to themselves and rarely went outside, but she often saw children playing in the backyard. She said police had been called to the home several times before.

