WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Four Kennywood lovers wanted to celebrate the Thunderbolt’s 50th anniversary Sunday by staying on the coaster for 50 straight rides.

Ally Ackman, Zackery Franks, Zachary Hallenbeck and Dave Altman attempted to ride the wooden coaster 50 times in a row — no getting off, no breaks.

Franks said he started to feel a little nauseous after 31 rides and got off the coaster.

Kennywood director of public relations Nick Paradise said it would take about 5 to 6 hours to get through 50 rides.

Ackman, Hallenbeck and Altman all managed to meet their goal.

“It takes a strong stomach and a strong will to get through 50 [rides],” Paradise said.

“It’s not bad really, it’s very comfortable,” Altman said. “There’s a little bit of a reprise between, when they’re loading up the trains. So it’s not continuous.”

The Thunderbolt opened to the public in 1968. The park itself is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. It was founded back in 1898.