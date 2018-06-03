Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on the North Side late Saturday night.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was in his car on Sandusky Street around 11 p.m.

The man was getting ready to drive towards North Avenue when another vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times, but he was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was maroon or burgundy in color. Further details have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.