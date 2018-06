Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Registration is open for the 2018 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler.

The 10-mile race is scheduled for Sunday, November 4.

This is the sixth year for the race, which can be completed as an individual event or a two-person relay.

This year, the race will feature a new course. It will still start in Station Square and finish on Liberty Avenue.

For more information, visit pittsburgh10miler.org.