PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety released a report Sunday of the numbers for Saturday night’s Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.

About 45,000 people attended the concert.

EMS saw a total of 78 patients and 29 were transported to local hospitals.

The Department Public Safety reported that most of the patients treated, released and/or transported were alcohol-related.

The breakdown on the hospital transports:

18 people transported to (Mercy, Presby, AGH) for intoxication.

One person was transported after multiple people fell down an escalator.

One person was transported for an assault.

One person was transported for heat related emergency.

One person was transported from a motor vehicle accident.

One person was transported with chest pain.

One person was transported for a head injury.

One person was transported for a seizure.

One person was transported for hypertension.

One person was transported with burns to the hand from a grill.

One person was transported for generalized weakness.

One person was transported for dizziness.

Police made five arrests and issued 15 non-traffic citations.

The Liquor Control Enforcement issued at least 19 citations for underage drinking.

Public Works removed 25 tons of garbage from the event.