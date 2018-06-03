WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two suspects were arrested early Sunday morning in Homewood at the intersection of Sterrett Street and Formosa way for an armed carjacking.

The victim stated that two men, one of them armed with a gun, approached him in a parking lot and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

Police saw the stolen car in Homewood and the suspects led police on a brief pursuit, then abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Paris Moore, 32, and Dakil Blair, 19, were both taken into custody and are facing armed carjacking charges.

