PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flooding and damage were reported in multiple counties after thunderstorms swept through western Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Lightning was seen in Butler County and flash flooding was reported on Broad, Penn and Washington streets in the city of Butler.

In Lawrence County, downed trees fell onto powerlines along Hillcrest Avenue. Power was knocked out in Westview Heights near New Castle.

Roads also flooded over in Chippewa, Beaver County.

Storms hit downtown Pittsburgh around 5 p.m. and again around 7:30 p.m., causing the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s performance at the Three Rivers Arts Festival to be canceled.

In McKeesport, Allegheny County officials reported flooding on West 5th Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge. Traffic was still able to travel in both directions “with some minor restrictions.”

Cola Street in Mount Washington was closed after a section of the road started to crumble away.