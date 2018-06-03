WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Beaver County, Butler County, Lawrence County, Local TV, Mount Washington, Thunderstorms

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flooding and damage were reported in multiple counties after thunderstorms swept through western Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Lightning was seen in Butler County and flash flooding was reported on Broad, Penn and Washington streets in the city of Butler.

lightning butler county Flooding, Damage Reported In Multiple Counties After Storms Sweep Through Western Pa.

(Photo Credit: Austin Ayers/From The Scene TV)

In Lawrence County, downed trees fell onto powerlines along Hillcrest Avenue. Power was knocked out in Westview Heights near New Castle.

lawrence county downed powerlines Flooding, Damage Reported In Multiple Counties After Storms Sweep Through Western Pa.

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

Roads also flooded over in Chippewa, Beaver County.

Storms hit downtown Pittsburgh around 5 p.m. and again around 7:30 p.m., causing the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s performance at the Three Rivers Arts Festival to be canceled.

In McKeesport, Allegheny County officials reported flooding on West 5th Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge. Traffic was still able to travel in both directions “with some minor restrictions.”

cola street Flooding, Damage Reported In Multiple Counties After Storms Sweep Through Western Pa.

Cola Street (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Cola Street in Mount Washington was closed after a section of the road started to crumble away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch