FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A tornado touched down in Washington County on Sunday evening, according to officials.

The National Weather Service says a “brief, weak” tornado occurred along Airport Road in Finleyville sometime Sunday evening.

The tornado was only an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

Further details about storm damage has not been released at this time.

Thunderstorms swept through western Pennsylvania throughout the day Sunday, causing flooding and storm damage in several counties.

