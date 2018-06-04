Filed Under:Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Bribery Charges, Local TV, Nicholas Martino, PennDOT

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro says a former PennDOT executive is facing felony charges for accepting bribes.

Fifty-three-year-old Nicholas Martino, of Norristown, is accused of soliciting and accepting bribes from at least one contractor in exchange for continued contracts with PennDOT, even when the contractor didn’t perform the work they were obligated to perform.

Martino worked as an assistant district executive in PennDOT’s District 6 between 2006 and 2014, overseeing general maintenance and roadside management programs.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Martino accepted payments from the unidentified contractor for “many” years and even had one inspector fired for refusing to approve the work the contractor had not performed.

An investigation began in 2013 after officials received a tip about corruption in PennDOT’s southeast Pennsylvania office and a cooperating witness offered evidence against Martino.

Martino turned himself in Monday and was charged with conflict of interest — restricted activities.

