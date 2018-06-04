Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A police officer conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in Homewood found a gun, drugs and cash Monday morning.

According to police, a Pittsburgh Police officer was on patrol along Frankstown Avenue just before 11 a.m.

The officer could smell burning marijuana coming from a sedan as he pulled up behind it. He checked the license plate and saw the car registration had been suspended. The officer pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue.

When the officer searched the vehicle, he found a stolen pistol, five bricks — or about 250 stamp bags — of heroin, a bag of cocaine, a bag of marijuana, several unidentified pills and $2,172 in cash.

The driver — 24-year-old Brandon Diangelo Gray, of Penn Hills — was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver.