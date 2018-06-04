Filed Under:Brandon Diangelo Gray, Homewood, Local TV, Traffic Stop

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A police officer conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in Homewood found a gun, drugs and cash Monday morning.

According to police, a Pittsburgh Police officer was on patrol along Frankstown Avenue just before 11 a.m.

brandon diangelo gray Officer Finds Stolen Gun, Heroin, More Than $2,000 In Cash During Traffic Stop

Brandon Diangelo Gray (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

The officer could smell burning marijuana coming from a sedan as he pulled up behind it. He checked the license plate and saw the car registration had been suspended. The officer pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue.

When the officer searched the vehicle, he found a stolen pistol, five bricks — or about 250 stamp bags — of heroin, a bag of cocaine, a bag of marijuana, several unidentified pills and $2,172 in cash.

brandon diangelo gray traffic stop Officer Finds Stolen Gun, Heroin, More Than $2,000 In Cash During Traffic Stop

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

The driver — 24-year-old Brandon Diangelo Gray, of Penn Hills — was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch