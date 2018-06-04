WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Brook Line N Sinker, Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bar in Brookline.

According to police, the incident happened at Brook Line N Sinker in the 800 block of Brookline Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Police: Man Armed With Machete Robs Brookline Bar

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A man with a machete entered the establishment and demanded money. He allegedly jumped over the counter, grabbed the cash register and ran out of the restaurant.

About an hour later, police recovered the money and other items taken.

One person was taken in for questioning, but no one has been charged.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

