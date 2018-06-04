Event Is Private, Closed To Media
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Melania Trump, White House

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump is scheduled to appear at her first official engagement since dropping out of sight 24 days ago.

gettyimages 577292468 First Lady Melania Trump Scheduled To Make First Appearance Since Early May

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The first lady was joining the president at a White House reception Monday evening for Gold Star families. Such families have loved ones who were killed during military service.

It will be Mrs. Trump’s first official engagement in weeks, though the event is private and closed to news media coverage.

The first lady last appeared in public on May 10 when she and the president welcomed home three Americans who had been released from captivity in North Korea.

melania trump donald trump First Lady Melania Trump Scheduled To Make First Appearance Since Early May

US President Donald Trump (L) and wife Melania Trump (2nd L) walk with US detainees Tony Kim (2nd R), Kim Hak-song (R) and Kim Dong-chul (C) upon their return after they were released by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 10, 2018. (Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The White House announced May 14 that she had been hospitalized to treat a kidney condition described as benign.

She has stayed out of public view since returning home on May 19.

Her spokeswoman announced over the weekend that she will not be joining the president at the G7 summit in Quebec this week or accompanying him to the meeting planned with North Korea’s leader in Singapore the week after.

Mrs. Trump accompanied her husband to the G7 summit in Italy last year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch