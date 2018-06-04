Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump is scheduled to appear at her first official engagement since dropping out of sight 24 days ago.

The first lady was joining the president at a White House reception Monday evening for Gold Star families. Such families have loved ones who were killed during military service.

It will be Mrs. Trump’s first official engagement in weeks, though the event is private and closed to news media coverage.

The first lady last appeared in public on May 10 when she and the president welcomed home three Americans who had been released from captivity in North Korea.

The White House announced May 14 that she had been hospitalized to treat a kidney condition described as benign.

She has stayed out of public view since returning home on May 19.

Her spokeswoman announced over the weekend that she will not be joining the president at the G7 summit in Quebec this week or accompanying him to the meeting planned with North Korea’s leader in Singapore the week after.

Mrs. Trump accompanied her husband to the G7 summit in Italy last year.

