Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) – A friend of a man, whose dismembered remains were found in a Carrick home, is shedding new light on the victim’s relationship with his accused killer.

A friend did not want to show his face, but he wanted to share what he knew about 46-year-old Kevin Thompson and 42-year-old John Dickinson.

He said the two dated years ago.

“John and Kevin were an item in the 90s,” the man said.

He says it’s hard to believe what he’s hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a fight started after Thompson made sexual advances towards Dickinson.

“John moving in with Kevin, would’ve known full-well what Kevin would be thinking. He would know that Kevin was thinking that John wanted to get back together with him,” the friend said.

The friend said he was shocked to learn Dickinson was facing homicide charges and Thompson was found dismembered at his Carrick home.

“It’s incredibly disgusting. It’s a sick mind,” he said.

However, he said Dickinson does have a violent history.

“He stabbed me in my leg over a simple statement that I wasn’t going to hang with him that evening,” he said.

The friend thinks Thompson was probably trying to help Dickinson out and that’s why they recently started living together.

“Kevin was a wonderful person. He tried helping people,” he said.

Officials believe the murder happened sometime between May 27 and May 29.

Some witnesses came forward and told police they were with Dickinson watching television when the news broke about a body being discovered in Carrick. They said he stated to them, “I did that.”

Pittsburgh Police arrested Dickinson at Seldom Seen Greenway off of Route 51. Police said Dickinson was hanging out with friends who were camping when they took him into custody.

Dickinson faces multiple charges including criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. His bail was denied.

He’s scheduled to appear in court later next week.