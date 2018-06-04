Filed Under:iLottery, Local TV, Pennsylvania Lottery

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians can win up to $250,000 through new online games from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

There are 11 iLottery games right now: Big Money SLINGO®, Bigfoot, Cash Buster Towers, Cash in the Lamp, Crossword Cash, Foxin’ Wins, Monster Wins, Robin Hood, Super Cash Buster, Super Gems and Volcano Eruption.

pennsylvania lottery ilottery foxin wins Pa. Lottery Launches Online Games Offering Up To $250K In Prizes

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Lottery)

To play to win, you have to sign up for an account and add a payment method, such as a debit card or linked bank account. Any prizes won will automatically be paid back to the player’s account.

There are some restriction settings to promote responsible play. Players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits for themselves.

The games can be played online at pailottery.com or on a tablet or smartphone via the PA Lottery official app, available on Apple and Android devices.

pennsylvania lottery ilottery super cashbuster Pa. Lottery Launches Online Games Offering Up To $250K In Prizes

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Lottery)

You can also try out demos of the games for free on the website before deciding if you want to pay to play.

In order to win, players have to be physically located in Pennsylvania.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch