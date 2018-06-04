Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians can win up to $250,000 through new online games from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

There are 11 iLottery games right now: Big Money SLINGO®, Bigfoot, Cash Buster Towers, Cash in the Lamp, Crossword Cash, Foxin’ Wins, Monster Wins, Robin Hood, Super Cash Buster, Super Gems and Volcano Eruption.

To play to win, you have to sign up for an account and add a payment method, such as a debit card or linked bank account. Any prizes won will automatically be paid back to the player’s account.

There are some restriction settings to promote responsible play. Players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits for themselves.

The games can be played online at pailottery.com or on a tablet or smartphone via the PA Lottery official app, available on Apple and Android devices.

You can also try out demos of the games for free on the website before deciding if you want to pay to play.

In order to win, players have to be physically located in Pennsylvania.