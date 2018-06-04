Filed Under:Pennsylvania Senate, Scott Wagner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Scott Wagner, who once warned that he’d carry a baseball bat into Pennsylvania’s Senate, is bidding farewell to the institution after four years to concentrate on his Republican campaign for governor.

Wagner told the chamber’s members in a Monday farewell speech that he had gone to the Senate change the culture, and vowed to work with senators to fix the state’s problems if elected.

Wagner won the GOP’s nomination last month to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid in November. Wagner’s victory capped a personal spending spree by the waste-hauling millionaire that had helped make him the GOP’s endorsed candidate.

During his time in the Senate, Wagner was particularly critical of public-sector unions and the institution of government, and he took on fellow Republicans with whom he had disagreements.

