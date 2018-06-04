Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TRAFFORD (KDKA) – Police are investigating an apparent copper theft gone wrong at a substation in Trafford.

According to police, businesses in Commercial Circle experienced a power outage around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a gate to the nearby substation had been compromised. Inside, it was apparent someone had been trying to tamper with the substation.

The damage was consistent with someone trying to steal copper.

Meanwhile, two individuals allegedly tried to seek help at area hospitals. First, they went to Forbes Regional Hospital. Then, they are believed to have been transported to West Penn Hospital. It is believed the injuries sustained were consistent with being shocked.

However, it is unclear if both were injured or if one drove the other to the hospital.

There is no timetable for when power will be restored.

