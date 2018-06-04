Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five people won huge prizes from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets in May.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the Shop ‘n Save on Butler Street, north of Etna, sold a $3 million winning scratch-off for the $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club game. The winner was only identified on the Pennsylvania Lottery website as Joseph C.

Four $1 million winning scratch-offs were sold across the state. Three of the tickets were sold in Dauphin, Northumberland and Clearfield counties.

A $1 million winning Big Money Millionaire scratch-off ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Ronda Court in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County. The winner was identified as Holly P. on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.

In all, more than $181 million was claimed from winning scratch-off tickets in May. Scratch-off prizes range from a free ticket to $3 million.