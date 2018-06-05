Filed Under:Alexander Parocai, Local TV, Washington County

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) – State police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Washington County man.

According to state police, Alexander Parocai, 72, was reported missing over the weekend. He is listed as endangered due to several physical and mental health issues.

Parocai is from the Bentleyville area.

His 1995 Toyota 4Runner with Pennsylvania license plate HME-2115 is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

