BELLE VERNON (KDKA) – State police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Washington County man.

According to state police, Alexander Parocai, 72, was reported missing over the weekend. He is listed as endangered due to several physical and mental health issues.

Parocai is from the Bentleyville area.

URGENT!!! PSP Belle Vernon is looking for Alexander PAROCAI Sr. he is entered into NCIC as Missing Endangered due to mental health and physical health issues. He was last seen over the weekend. His tan in color 1995 Toyota 4runner PA REG HME-2115 is also missing. pic.twitter.com/HxWqFk1NnM — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) June 5, 2018

His 1995 Toyota 4Runner with Pennsylvania license plate HME-2115 is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

