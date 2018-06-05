Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RALEIGH, N.C. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities in North Carolina and Virginia are following up on tips as they search for a 7-month-old girl they say was abducted at knifepoint from the baby’s mother.

Police in Danville, Virginia, said Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy at a convenience store near the North Carolina state line.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faces “extreme danger.”

An update Monday night said Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island on the North Carolina coast.

Authorities said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Police say Carl Kennedy is a white male with gray hair and green eyes. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen in a brown, short sleeved shirt with gray shorts and black and white Sketchers. He as a tattoo of an eye on the back of his right hand, a skull and a wizard on his left arm, and a skull with a bandanna over it’s mouth with a pit bull tattoo with “American bulldog” written on his right arm.

Emma Kennedy is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 2-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 18 pounds. She was last seen in a light-blue onesie.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)