SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS News) — Apple and Google are introducing new tools to help users cut down on their screen time.

At Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, the company revealed not only reasons to use their devices more. It also announced new ways to help people use its products less.

Features in the upcoming iOS 12 software will let you manage your screen time. If you feel you’re using a certain application too much, you can set limits. You’ll then receive a reminder to stop using the app.

Also, parents can monitor their children’s usage.

The new features for iOS 12 will be released in September.

Google announced similar features for its new Android P operating system at its I/O developers conference last month.

The announcements come in the wake of several reports on the addictive nature of mobile devices. One study found people use their phones up to five hours a day.

“I feel it’s a positive step,” said CNET Section Editor Dan Ackerman. “It’s a lot like a calorie counter on menus, showing you how much time you’re spending on your phone on this category or that category because at least then you have the information and you can make smarter choices.”

CNET reports the new tools on iOS 12 can be synced across devices, and also allow parents to set limits for kids to help them better manage their children’s screen time.