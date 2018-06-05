Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police say a driver, suspected of being under the influence and on a crime spree, crashed into the Bethel Park Kentucky Fried Chicken, missing the drive-thru and wrecking an SUV which he stole from his neighbor.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the KFC on Library Road.

According to police, 25-year-old Michael Skelton, of Bethel Park, is now facing charges of DUI, theft of a motor vehicle and retail theft.

Police say Skelton was driving his neighbor’s SUV, which he took without permission, and wearing clothes stolen from Walmart. He also had other stolen merchandise.

Bethel Park Police say: “All of this activity must have worked up an appetite for some of Colonel Sanders’ extra crispy, but sadly, Skelton missed the drive-thru.”

Instead he hit the front of the fast food restaurant, damaging the stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but Skelton was taken to a local hospital for blood tests.

He was then arraigned, placed on $50,000 bond and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.