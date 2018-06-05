NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment following an apparent suicide, sources tell CBS2 New York.

The body of Kate Brosnahan, 55, was found hanging by her housekeeper at 10:20 a.m. at her home at Park Avenue and 77th Street. Brosnahan achieved fame in the fashion world under the name Kate Spade.

She was born in Kansas City in 1962 and went to Arizona State University where she met Andy Spade, who she eventually went into business with, forming the company Kate Spade New York in the early 1990s.

Brosnahan and Spade started the company after she worked at the magazine Mademoiselle. It eventually grew into a global lifestyle brand.

Just last year, Coach bought the Kate Spade company in a $2.4 billion deal.

