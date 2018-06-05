Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department ordered the Dollar Tree store on Penn Avenue in East Liberty to close Monday.

According to a food safety assessment report, an inspection Monday afternoon found two violations categorized as “high risk”.

Most of the violations concern rodents in the store.

According to the report, rodent droppings were present along the perimeter of a wall in the front of the store. Rodent droppings were also reportedly found on shelves, below shelving and windows and in a back storage area.

The report also states that damaged products were found, with evidence that they had been chewed by rodents. The report specified the products as bags of Russell Stover caramels, cheese puffs and bagged popcorn.

The health department’s website lists three other inspections of the store over the past several months. A complaint filed against the store resulted in an inspection on March 20, which found rodent droppings in the back storage area of the store and behind a cash register.

A re-inspection on April 3 also found violations, including mouse droppings termed in the health department report as “too numerous to count”. A strong sewer smell in the store’s back storage area was also reported. Another re-inspection ten days later found the conditions in the store to be satisfactory, with all prior issues having been corrected.