PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ford is teaming up with the City of Pittsburgh to tackle the problems in getting from one place to another.

Today, Ford announced Pittsburgh will be the first city to take on its City of Tomorrow Challenge, which looks at transportation issues and problems.

The challenge is not about officials prescribing solutions. Instead, it’s about asking people what they need, the changes they want to see and the ideas they have to solve the problems.

The hope is to empower Pittsburgh residents to come up with solutions.

There are incentives and a competition of sorts as $100,000 will be awarded to fund the piloting of the ideas.

Ideas will be solicited, tested, examined and the best transportation solutions will be funded.

The clock starts ticking today with an eight-month timeline to get the ideas and evaluate them.

The goal is for changes being put into place as early as November.

“We have the opportunity to be ahead of the game working directly with a major automobile manufacturer in understanding the needs of people,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

“If we can eliminate very short distance trips being taken by automobile, I will solve traffic congestion, including the tunnels, in Pittsburgh. If we can get those very short distance trips taken by alternative modes. The question is how do we make it safe and inviting?” Karina Ricks, mobility and infrastructure director, said.

To share ideas and sign up for workshops, visit the website here.