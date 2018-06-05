Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GARFIELD (KDKA) – Police are looking for suspects after a vehicle struck seven parked cars along a street in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

According to police, the crash happened in the 5400 block of Broad Street around 2:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a severely damaged silver Buick abandoned in the middle of the road.

The vehicle was believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed and caused significant damage to seven parked cars.

Police found approximately $4,400 in cash and a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.

However, the occupants of the Buick fled before police arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time.

