Representatives from Gaynor’s School of Cooking stopped by PTL to cook up some delicious recipes that are perfect for summer!

Fruit Salsa With Cinnamon Chips

Serves: 6-8

1 apple – peeled, cored and diced

1 C diced peaches or nectarines

2 kiwis, peeled and diced

2 bananas, peeled and sliced

1-2 T fresh lime juice

2 T sugar

1/2 t ground cinnamon

1/2 t ground nutmeg

For Cinnamon Chips

6 (8 inch) flour tortillas

1/3 C melted butter

2 t sugar

1 t ground cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the apple, cataloupe, kiwis, bananas, lime juice, white sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a bowl.

2. Cover and chill in the refrigerator approximately 20 minutes .

3. Make the Chips: Melt the butter and combine with the sugar and cinnamon .

4. Cut the tortillas into wedges or cut with cookie cutters into various shapes. Place on a cookie sheet and using a pastry brush, brush with a little of the melted butter mixture.

5. Bake the chips in the preheated oven for approximately 10 mins. until golde n

brown and serve with the Fruit Salsa

Spicy Fish Tacos With Fresh Lime Sauce

1 lb white fish fillets

2 T taco seasoning mix

1T olive oil

1 (4.6 ounce) package taco shells

1 C mayonnaise

1 t lime juice

1/4 t salt

2-3 C cabbage

2 T chopped fresh cilantro

1 small jalapeno chile, seeded, finely chopped

1 tomato, seeded and diced

1. Season fish fillets with taco seasoning.

2. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Cook fish in hot oil until fish flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from heat and cut into bite-size pieces.

3. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

4. Heat taco shells in preheated oven until crisp, about 5 minutes .

5. Mix yogurt, lime juice, sugar, lime zest, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in lettuce/cabbage, cilantro, and jalapeno; let stand 5 minutes.

6. Spoon about 1/4 C fish and 1/4 C coleslaw mixture into each taco shell. Top each with 1 T tomato.

Marble Sugar Cookies

Yield approx. 24 cookies

2/3 C Shortening

2/3 C butter

1 ½ C sugar

2 eggs

2 t vanilla

3 ½ C flour

2 t baking powder

1 t salt

2 different food colorings

1. Place the shortening, butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and cream together until smooth.

2. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix again to fully incorporate. Then gradually add the dry ingredients and mix to combine.

3. Let stand for a few minutes before rolling out.

4. Divide the dough into 3 equal parts. Color 1/3 green and 1/3 1/3 red.

5. Divide each of the colored pieces into 1-2 inch balls, and arrange randomly on the work surface, and gently press together.

10. Take a lightly floured rolling pin and gentle roll the dough out to about ¼ thickness. Then using cookie cutters cut out cookies and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Place in the freezer to chill

11. Cook cold cookies at 375 degrees for 7 mins